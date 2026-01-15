Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has sparked significant interest across social media by confirming that a sequel to the 2017 action-thriller Kaabil is officially in development. In a series of social media interactions this week, Gupta indicated that the project is not only moving forward but will feature a more intense narrative than its predecessor. ‘Krrish 4’: Is ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Actor Rajat Bedi Playing Lead Antagonist in Hrithik Roshan’s Directorial Debut? Rakesh Roshan Clarifies.

The news comes nearly nine years after the original film’s release, which featured Hrithik Roshan in a career-defining role as a visually impaired man seeking justice.

‘Kaabil 2’ Confirmed?

The confirmation surfaced when a journalist took to X (formerly Twitter) praised the original film as a top-tier revenge thriller, and asked when a sequel might be expected. Director Sanjay Gupta responded enthusiastically, stating, "IT’S R E A D Y!!! And this time far DEADELLIER!!!!" However, the tweet has since been deleted.

The director's comments suggest that the script and conceptual stages are largely complete. While the original 2017 film concluded the primary revenge arc against the Shellar brothers, the sequel is expected to introduce a "deadlier" set of challenges for the protagonist, Rohan Bhatnagar.

A Long-Awaited Return for Hrithik Roshan's Rohan Bhatnagar

The announcement aligns with sentiments previously shared by Hrithik Roshan. In January 2025, during promotional events for The Roshans, the actor was asked which of his films most deserved a sequel. Roshan specifically named Kaabil, citing his deep emotional connection to the character and the story’s potential for further exploration.

Though official casting has not been finalised, the director’s confirmation strongly implies Roshan will reprise his role. Fans are eager to see how the sequel utilises the protagonist's heightened senses and voice-mimicry skills in a new high-stakes environment. Hrithik Roshan Dances With Sons Hrehaan and Hridaan on Sukhbir’s ‘Oh Ho Ho Ho’ Song at Family Wedding, Grandma Pinkie Roshan Calls It a ‘Most Precious Moment’ (Watch Video).

About ‘Kaabil’

Released in January 2017, Kaabil followed the story of Rohan Bhatnagar, a blind voice-over artist whose life is devastated by a personal tragedy. The film was both a critical and commercial success, earning praise for Roshan’s nuanced performance and its innovative approach to the action genre. More announcements regarding the cast and release date are awaited.

