Holi 2020: Mira Rajput Flaunts Husband Shahid Kapoor's Initials 'SK' On Her Neck In a Mushy Post (View Pic)

Mira Rajput (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood celebs are all enthusiasitic about this festival of colours. The social media feed is filled with vibrant images of the stars playing Holi with their near and dear ones. Holi 2020 was no different for the celebs. Joining the bandwagon, Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput shared a rather unique picture from the Holi celebration. The star's wife got written 'SK' with a 'heart' on her neck in red and what can be mushier than this? Mira Kapoor Is Hot, Hip and Happening in a Bold Tangerine Ensemble!.

She wrote in her caption, "love life in technicolour." Apart from flaunting her husband's initials, she also flaunted a sexy look for the bash. Mira wore a multi-coloured shirt paired with a short frilly skirt, the look that we can see in her Instagram stories. She opted for a subtle make-up with her glamorous shades on! Check out the post below.

Mira's Holi 2020 Post

View this post on Instagram love life in technicolour A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on Mar 10, 2020 at 2:43am PDT

We wonder what Sasha has to say about this gesture shown by his wife! On the work front, he is prepping up for Jersey. He will play the role of a cricketer in this Hindi remake of the Telugu sports drama with the same name. SK has been posting glimpses from his cricket practice sessions and shooting. He also recently got injured in the process but assured to his fans that he was recovering quickly. After his last super-successful outing, Kabir Singh, the actor has a lot of responsibility on his shoulder to make his next one a massive hit too! Undoubtedly the talented actor that he is, he sure will hit the bull's eye! Coming back to Mira and her 'SK' painting, how did you find the idea?