Hrithik Roshan Dedicates His 'Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan' Piano Rendition to Friends At The 'I For India' Concert (Watch Video)

Hrithik Roshan Sings at I For India Concert (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The I For India concert, helmed by Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar, with an aim to help Give India gather donations that would be put to use for all things COVID-19 related, in addition to helping the daily wage workers who are stranded without food or shelter, saw artists from all across the world come together for an initiative that lends a helping hand to those in need in such testing times when the world is fighting the Coronavirus. The concert was a huge hit with more than 70k viewers watching the event. I For India Concert: Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Ranveer Singh, Will Smith And Other Celebs Come Together For a Musical Night For A Good Cause

Everyone came together and did their best in spreading awareness and a message of 'I can, I will and I must' help. The idea was to raise funds and well, the online concert sure turned out to be a huge success and the team did manage to raise sufficient funds indeed. Everyone did their bit while asking people to come out in support of people fighting on the frontlines, people who don't have any means to keep up in such difficult times, and many others. Shah Rukh Khan Gives a Singing Performance During The 'I For India' Concert and It is Both Hilarious and Entertaining (Watch Video).

And actor Hrithik Roshan took to his piano, something that he has grown very fond of during the lockdown, and he not only played, but also sang the popular song from Yaarana, "Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahaan". And while we are definitely smitten by his voice and piano skills, fans want the actor to do this more often as well. The video has been doing the rounds on the internet and has garnered a lot of love. Hrithik Roshan Embarrassingly Playing Piano For His Fans Is The Cutest Thing You'll See Today! (Watch Video).

Watch The Video Below:

A source close to the event shared, “Hrithik spent over 7 hours practising the piano and singing. He is neither a professional singer nor a pianist but he put additional efforts and learnt the piano notes for this one, on his own.”

Meanwhile, others who were also a part of the live concert include the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas, Arjun Kapoor and many others. And while SRK's cheeky song "Sab sahi ho jaayega" was a highlight, Hrithik Roshan's heart-rending performance certainly took the cake from us.