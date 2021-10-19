Last year, Hrithik Roshan became a talent for a major casting agency in Hollywood. All knew it was only a matter time now before he gets lapped up for the movies made in the West. He is a perfect match anyway. Be it good looks or swag or acting, Hrithik is just a complete package. There were rumours last year that he is playing the parallel lead in the Hollywood film and has also appeared for an audition. A Mid-day report suggests of all goes well, he might start shooting for the film post Krrish 4. Well, this isn't the first there are rumours about Hollywood offers and Hrithik. But there have been three striking ones and here they are. Prabhas In Mission Impossible 7, Hrithik Roshan In Fast & Furious, Priyanka Chopra In Immortals - Five Rumoured Castings of Indian Stars in Hollywood Movies That Never Happened

Pink Panther 2

Hrithik was approached to play Inspector Clouseau's assistant in Pink Panther 2. The actor obviously declined the role as it didn't excite him much as explained by Rakesh Roshan. Not a loss at all, we feel.

Fast and Furious 7

Rob Cohen had dinner with Hrithik and Rakesh Roshan one fine day and everyone deduced the actor will be seen in the director's Fast and Furious 7. While Roshan Sr did admit to DNA that they spoke about a film but nothing was final. Obviously, no movie came out od this discussion. Hrithik Roshan Is Setting the Weekend Mood for All of Us As He Breaks Into a Garba Dance in the Gym (Watch Video)

Hamlet

Hrithik's tryst with Hamlet seems to be jinxed. Mid-day had once reported that he was supposed to do a Hollywood movie with Tarsem Singh based on Shakespeare's Hamlet. That didn't happen eventually. Later, he was named as the lead for a desi adaptation of the same with Tigmanshu Dhulia as the director. That didn't work out either.

So we just hope and pray, the spy-thriller story for Hrithik Roshan turns out to be true.

