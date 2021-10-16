Hrithik Roshan is one of the most active Bollywood stars on social media. The actor took to Twitter to share a video of him doing some garba steps. He captioned the video saying that this is what happens when a Bollywood star listens to 80s songs.

Take A Look At The Video Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)