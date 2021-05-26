A Twitter user requested the director of Mission Impossible 7, Christopher McQuarrie to clarify on Twitter if Prabhas was a part of the Tom Cruise actioner as many Indian news channels were claiming. The director politely dismissed the news as rumours. Although it's quite embarrassing that lazy Indian news channels didn't even try to ascertain the veracity of the claims before running this news, it did make us wonder how many times rumours of Indian actors in Hollywood movies have hit the internet. So we thought we will tell you about all such rumours of big actors getting cast in Hollywood movies but eventually, nothing happened. Adipurush: Sidharth Shukla Joins the Cast of This Prabhas-Starrer As Meghnath – Reports

Akshay Kumar - Dwayne Johnson movie

There were rumours that Akshay and Dwayne 'Rock' would pair up for an actioner in Hollywood. It didn't seem unlikely because Akshay's Kambakht Ishq saw a host of Hollywood actors in it. But this never happened. The actor even said in an interview that he doesn't think he will fit in Hollywood. So he never accepted any projects there.

Priyanka Chopra - Immortals

There were strong rumours that Priyanka was offered Immortals but she refused it because the role apparently didn't excite her much. Although the actress admits she has said no to six Hollywood projects, she never confirmed Immortals to be one of them.

Madhuri Dixit - Untitled Project

As per Times Of India, Madhuri Dixit was offered a cameo to play herself in a Hollywood project. The story was about an American who aspired to join Bollywood. But apparently, she rejected the role because she wanted only protagonist roles. There's no confirmation as to whether or not this actually happened.

Hrithik Roshan - Fast & Furious, Hamlet By Tarsem Singh

Hrithik Roshan's looks often many many wonder why isn't he getting lapped up by Hollywood. No wonder that there are many rumours of offers from there. When he dined with Rob Cohen along with father Rakesh Roshan, it was said he will be part of the Fast & Furious series. Roshan Sr, refuted the rumours. Later, it was heard that filmmaker Tarsem Singh was very keen to have HR for the adaptation of Hamlet, even that saw nothing eventually. Hrithik Roshan To Walk Away From the Hindi Remake of Vikram Vedha – Reports

Tiger Shroff - Lawrence Kasanoff movie

Now, this looked very promising with Mumbai Mirror breaking the news that Mortal Kombat producer had a hush-hush meeting with Tiger in 2018 for a spin-off. But since then nothing was heard about it. Shroff's Rambo remake is in limbo too.

