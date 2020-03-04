Hrithik Roshan’s Fashion Inspiration Ranveer Singh Reacts to the Former’s ‘Towel’ Look, Tags Him a ‘Sax God’

Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The greek god of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan is quite an active star on social media. Be it any day or time, the actor makes sure to keep his fans updated about his whereabouts. Another thing for which the Dhoom lad is well-known is his comfortable fashion sense. But recently, Roshan had snatched the limelight for treating fans with quite an unusual picture of himself wrapped in a towel. The B-townie had shared a photo wherein he was seen wearing a red tee paired along with a white towel. Interestingly, Hrithik in the post also credited Ranveer Singh for his unique OOTD. Hrithik Roshan Wins Internet with his Hilarious Caption, Credits Ranveer Singh for Inspiring his Fashion Outing.

And now Ranveer Singh has left a comment for Hrithik on his towel picture and it's as wacky as the Simmba star. Singh took to his IG and is all drooling over the superstar’s never seen before the avatar. Ranveer wrote, “Sax God” under the Super 30 actor's post along with a drooling emoticon. We wonder what Ranveer wants to say by Sax, but we are guessing all he meant was 'Sexy God'. Husband Jealous of Wife's Crush on Hrithik Roshan Kills Her and the Hangs Himself in NYC.

Check Out Ranveer's Reply On Hrithik's Photo Below:

Hrithik Roshan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Well, we love Ranveer Singh for being himself all the damn time. Also, looking at how the two Bollywood actors like each other, it'll be really cool to see them sharing screen space together. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ranveer will be next seen in '83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar among others. On the other hand, Hrithik is yet to announce his next. Stay tuned!