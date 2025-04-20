Actor Saif Ali Khan and actress Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Bollywood debut was one of the most awaited on-screen launches in recent times. Before entering showbiz, the audience already had oodles of glimpses of Ibrahim’s good looks thanks to the paparazzi catching him outside his gym almost daily. IAK’s fit body, swagger and easy-going interaction with the paps added to the hype about him. Post which, he had a dream launch vehicle – filmmaker Karan Johar, who produced and presented Ibrahim’s debut film Nadaaniyan that released on Netflix on March 7, 2025. Despite being a regular Netflix youthful film, Nadaaniyan did not go down well with Ibrahim’s newfound fans. The young actor and his leading lady Khushi Kapoor were trolled left, right and centre on social media. Hurt with the comments, Ibrahim even reacted to a harsh review by a Pakistan film critic. However, Ibrahim is a changed man now. He has learnt to take it in his stride, as is evident from his reactions in the cover story interview of Filmfare's April 2025 issue. Here's what Ibrahim said about Nadaaniyan, nepotism and family legacy, and his relationship status.

‘I’m Nobody’, Says Ibrahim Ali Khan After ‘Nadaaniyan’

While speaking to the magazine, Ibrahim Ali Khan reflected upon the reaction to Nadaaniyan. He said humbly, “I was raw and I have a long way to go. People went in with really high expectations. But it was never meant to be a grand film—it’s a sweet, breezy rom-com you enjoy on a Friday night, chilling in bed. Social media is such a hateful space right now. They tried twisting a lot.” We agree. It may be especially difficult for someone who says he’s “just a chill guy” who is all about “Cold coffee, FIFA, Call of Duty, Trackmania on the PS5, hanging with my dog and a few close friends”. He added, “That’s my vibe.”

Like most Bollywood observers, Ibrahim Ali Khan also feels that there will not be superstars anymore like the three Khans, his dad Saif who is known as the fourth Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor. “In 2025, the director and the script are the stars. I genuinely believe we won’t see icons like Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, or Aamir Khan again. That era is over. Back then, just showing up in front of the camera could make you a star. Today, that doesn’t cut it. I can’t call myself a star—I’m nobody. My work needs to speak for me. I’m here to act, and do good work. That’s what matters now,” observed Ibrahim like a veteran.

Ibrahim Ali Khan on Filmfare April 2025 Cover - See Pic:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare)

Is Ibrahim Ali Khan Dating Palak Tiwari?

Are Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari an item? Actress Shweta Tiwari’s daughter and Iggy have been spotted together at parties and were allegedly at their Maldives and Goa vacays at the same time, implying that they were together. However, when questioned on his relationship status with the young actress, Ibrahim gave the quintessential Bollywood answer, “She's a good friend.” He added, “Yeah, she's sweet. That's all.” Palak Tiwari, too, thinks the same. Nowadays, Ibrahim is spotted more with Raveena Tandon’s daughter and Azaad actress Rasha Thadani, attending her birthday bash and watching an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match together.

Ibrahim Ali Khan, Rasha Thadani and Veer Pahariya at IPL 2025 Match in Mumbai - Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Snehkumar Zala (@snehzala)

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari at Mumbai Airport - Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IWMBuzz (@iwmbuzz)

Ibrahim Regrets Reaction to Pakistan Film Critic

On a Pakistani film critic Tamur Iqbal's review of Nadaaniyan and talking about Ibrahim's alleged nose job, the young actor reacted sharply on social media. Ibrahim has now admitted he was wrong. He said to Filmfare, “I know I shouldn’t have reacted, but I’m also new to public scrutiny. That comment about my body felt below the belt. Still, I’ve learnt from it—I’ll be more composed going forward. It won’t happen again.” Meanwhile, Tamur Iqbal is awaiting an apology from Ibrahim, as per his latest post on Instagram after the cover story. ‘I’ll Leave You Uglier Than You Are’: Ibrahim Ali Khan Allegedly Threatens Pakistani Critic Tamur Iqbal Over ‘Nadaaniyan’ Review and ‘Nose Job’ Dig (View Post).

Pakistan Critic Demands Apology From Ibrahim Ali Khan - See Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamur Iqbal (@taimooriqbal12)

Ibrahim on Being a 'Nepo Kid' in Bollywood

Belonging to a royal legacy from both his father's and mother’s side, and having sister Sara Ali Khan, aunt Soha Ali Khan and grandmother Sharmila Tagore also being actors of repute apart from his parents, Ibrahim Ali Khan feels his opinion on nepotism in Bollywood would hardly matter. Nepotism has always been around but is being talked about more today because of social media, he said. “I’m Saif Ali Khan’s son, sure. We get the platform, no doubt. But from there, it’s all on us. Audiences are smart now—they’re not going to pay for a bad movie when they can stream it at home. Saif’s my dad, Sara’s my sister, Sharmila Tagore is my grandmother, and Amrita Singh is my mom...So sometimes, I feel like my opinion doesn’t even count in this debate. But I do understand where people are coming from.” ‘He Looks Handsome, but…’: Sharmila Tagore Shares Her Honest Review of Grandson Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Debut Film ‘Nadaaniyan’ Co-Starring Khushi Kapoor.

Ibrahim Ali Khan on Being Compared to Dad Saif Ali Khan

The newbie actor is happy being compared to his dad. “He’s a good-looking man! You think I’m going to cry about inheriting his face? No chance. I’m proud of who he is and that I’m his son. I keep seeing a reel comparing my debut to Hum Tum (Saif Ali Khan’s film), where he won a National Award. You really can’t compare that to this (Nadaaniyan),” said Ibrahim.

Ibrahim Ali Khan has a long way to go but is learning the ropes of handling stardom fast. With those good looks and lineage, fans are willing to give him a chance and hope he does a better job the next time around.

