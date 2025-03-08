Ahead of the 25th edition of IIFA, actor Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar were seen roasting each other while rehearsing their lines for hosting. Kartik took to his Instagram, where he shared a video of the two stars taking a dig at each other over who is the real “royalty” of Indian cinema. The video begins with Karan saying: “Royalty means something kartik. I am the emperor of Bollywood not you.” To which, Kartik says that “if you are the emperor then I am the prince of Indian cinema.” IIFA Awards 2025: From How To Book Tickets, Venue, Performers and More – Here’s All About the 25th Edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards.

“Oh my god... tum aur royalty, asli royalty mein hoon,” Karan claps back at Kartik, who then takes a hilarious jibe at the filmmaker’s sudden physical transformation. Kartik asked: “Aap itne patle kaisai huye ho, aesa lag raha hai kisi ne karan bhej diya hai and Johar baaki hai (How did you lose so much weight? It seems Karan has come and Johar is yet to join”. “Oh Mr Kaizada,” says Karan making a joke on his 2023 dud “Shehzada”. “Joke Shehzada pe banta hai, (The joke should be on Shehzada”, said Kartik, to which Karan replies: “Uspe kuch nahi banta hai (Nothing can be made on it.)” “K vs K #IIFA2025,” wrote Kartik as the caption. Shah Rukh Khan Welcomed by a Swarm of Fans As He Arrives in Jaipur for IIFA Awards 2025; King Khan Greets the Crowd by Waving (Watch Video).

Kartik Aaryan & Karan Johar

On the film front, Kartik is set to share screen with actress Sreeleela in an yet-untitled upcoming movie. The film is a musical helmed by director Anurag Basu, and is touted to be an intense love story. The first look of the film was unveiled on February 15, and it shows Kartik in a rugged look with thick stubble and ruffled hair as he plays the guitar in a concert while smoking a cigarette. The film is a heart-wrenching love saga that explores the depths of love, longing, and destiny. The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series. The music of the film is composed by Pritam, and the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. Kartik has also bagged a Dharma Productions project after his fallout with Bollywood multi-hyphenate Karan Johar.

