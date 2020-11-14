Sutapa Sikdar got nostalgic on her first Diwali after the demise of husband Irrfan Khan. On Saturday, she shared a throwback photograph on Instagram where a young Irrfan feeds their infant son with a spoon and she watches. Irrfan Khan’s Son Babil Shares His Fondest of Memory When Late Father Saw Him Perform on Stage for the First Time

"Diwali Ages ago when baba had to feed them and he has fed them right things to now walk alone. irrfan may you shine upon them always from the world of stars #Happychildren'sday #happydiwali," Sutapa captioned the image. Irrfan Khan Sings Lata Mangeshkar’s ‘Mera Saaya’ for Wife Sutapa in This Adorable Throwback Video – WATCH

Check Out Irrfan Khan's Wife Sutapa's Instagram Post Below:

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29 this year. The actor, who was battling cancer for the past couple of years, succumbed to a colon infection at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital at the age of 54. The actor is survived by his wife and their two sons Babil and Ayaan

