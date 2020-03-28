Is Shahid Kapoor Giving a Clue About His Next Film's Title Through His Video Chats?

Is this the title of Sasha's next? (Image Credit: Instagram)

After winning the hearts and the box office numbers alike with his stunning performance in Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for his next. But such are the times, post the breakout of the Coronavirus, and it being declared as the global pandemic, that it is becoming rather difficult for us to keep up with what's happening in B-town. Given the fact that the entire country is under lockdown, all events and film releases are on hold.

We also witness many B-town celebs using their social media platforms to give unique tips on a range of things such as yoga asanas, home workout and inspirational talks. Sasha also did his bit via his recent video chats with his fans. But one particular word that has emerged, and that has garnered our immediate attention is the one that Shahid has been using quite frequently these days. Shahid Kapoor Says Kabir Singh Would Hug Preeti (The Dog) and Follow Rules During the Shutdown To Curb COVID-19 Pandemic

We don't want to jump the gun straight away, but the regularity with which this word is appearing in the talented actor's chats has made us suspicious. He even has posted this pic on Instagram that made us curious even more than ever before. In fact, he has been signing off his video chats with the same signature too. Is Shahid Kapoor therefore giving a clue about his next film's title through his video chats? Is Shabbakhair (Good night or Goodbye) the name of his next film, we wonder! Shahid Kapoor 'Let's Chat' Twitter Session Has Some Handy Tips On How To Deal With 21 Days Of COVID-19 Lockdown! (Read Tweets)

Is that the title of Shahid Kapoor's next film? (Image Credit: Instagram)

After tasting massive success with Kabir Singh, we gather Shahid is getting extremely selective about what he is likely to take up next. We also gather that he is doing an action drama next. So is he announcing the title of that venture or are we reading too much between the lines? only time will tell!

Shahid also put up this post for his fans, urging them to stay strong in these tough times and spread love.

Do comment in the section below to tell us how you guys are spending time during the lockdown phase and how you manage to stay positive, fit and fabulous! Go right ahead, readers!