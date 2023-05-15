Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez jumped on the trending song "Flower" bandwagon and shared a video on social media. "Flower" is a viral track by singer Jisoo, who is a part of the K-Pop all girls super band BLACKPINK. Taking to Instagram, Jacqueline shared a transition video from her 'Dabangg' tour, where she was seen doing the hook step of the track which is currently all over social media. IPL 2023: Jacqueline Fernandez Seen Cheering During KKR vs RR Match at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.

Jacqueline Dances to Flower

Dabangg the Tour Reloaded KOLKATA 🌸🌸🌸 thank you for so much love!! pic.twitter.com/w47jNX0E4v — Jacqueline Fernandez (@Asli_Jacqueline) May 14, 2023

In the first half of the clip, Jacqueline sported a casual look and then the video transitioned to her wearing her stage outfits. She captioned the video: "Dabangg the Tour Reloaded KOLKATA. Thank you for so much love!!" On the professional front, Jacqueline will be next seen opposite Sonu Sood in Fateh.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2023 06:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).