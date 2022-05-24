Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez who is known for her dancing skills, recently shook a leg with child actress Aadya Sharma, who plays Dance Rani in social thriller Escaype Live. The Kick actress took to her Instagram to share a video of herself where she can be seen showing the young talent some of her signature moves, Jacqueline Fernandez opened the platform to Dance Rani, who then added her twists to the thumping choreography. With dynamic energy and joyful spirits, the duo offered the audience a glance at the spectacular dance duet. Jacqueline Fernandez is All Things Pretty And Charming In Her Traditional Picchika Dress (View Pics).

Jacqueline wrote in the caption, "#EscaypeLive ki sabse choti magar sabse talented, Dance rani ke saath faceoff karke mujhe toh bahut maza aaya! Aap bhi iski story follow kijiye." In the video, the actress says, "Dance Rani captures every Indian child's dream of making it big in life and becoming the best of the best. It is her passion and love for the art that keeps her going. Vikrant Rona Song Ra Ra Rakkamma: Jacqueline Fernandez With Kiccha Sudeep Shines In This Lit Dance Number (Watch Lyrical Video).

Check Out The Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)

After dancing with her, I know for a fact why she is the rani of dance. Catch Dance Rani's journey as she makes her way to the top on Escaype LIVE, exclusively streaming on Disney+ Hotstar." Escaype Live, directed by Siddharth Kumar Tewary, is currently available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 24, 2022 09:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).