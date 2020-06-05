Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl to Hit Netflix on August 15, 2020?

Janhvi Kapoor in Gunjan Saxena (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor's biopic on Gunjan Saxena is one among the many releases that are touted to have an OTT premiere. Apparently, Karan Johar is in talks with Netflix for the release of Janhvi's next outing and though an official confirmation on the same is awaited, there's a strong buzz around it having an Independence Day release. As per Rajeev Masand's column in the Open Magazine, the filmmaker and his production team are working throughout to ensure that Kargil Girl gets ready in time for August 15 release. Janhvi Kapoor On Delay In Gunjan Saxena And Other Movies: 'Main Priority Is To Recover As A Nation'.

Considering the movie is a war drama and revolves around the first Indian Air Force woman officer who served in Kargil war 1999 and rescued several of our soldiers. Her life journey deserved a worthy filmmaker and a production house who won't compromise on its production value. The movie also gave Janhvi an opportunity to flaunt her acting skills and carry the weight of an entire army on her shoulders. Since it's a war drama, having an Independence Day release would only make sense. Janhvi Kapoor Binge Watches Guru Dutt-Madhubala's Mr And Mrs 55 During COVID-19 Lockdown (View Pic).

However, the film isn't complete yet and it will take a while before they are able to finish it. Post the shooting, the team will start working on its post-production and that will additionally take some more time. While August 15 is still very far away, let's hope the unit is able to make it to its new deadline.