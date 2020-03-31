Janhvi Kapoor Binge Watches Guru Dutt-Madhubala's Mr And Mrs 55 During COVID-19 Lockdown (View Pic)

Janhvi Kapoor, Guru Dutt, Madhubala (Photo Credits: Instagram, YouTube)

Bollywood stars are trying their best to keep calm amid the coronavirus outbreak. Currently, as the entire nation is under house arrest, shoots and important events concerning B-town has been called off. And during such times, the only option the stars have is to spend some quality time with their family during self-quarantine. It was yesterday (March 30), when Janhvi Kapoor updated her fans with a post in which she spoke her heart out and talked about how this tough times is teaching her a lot of things. And after making one and all sentimental, Sridevi's daughter currently is watching Guru Dutt and Madhubala's 1955 film Mr and Mrs '55. Janhvi Kapoor Workout and Diet: This Is How Young Bollywood Actress Keeps Her Body Incredibly Fit.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Janhvi shared a video in which we see the black and white film playing on her TV set. With many crying emojis, the Takht actress captioned the story as 'I love them so much, please help'. Looks like Kapoor is utilising the time for her own good and watching up movies which she loves the most. While Janhvi's face is not seen in her IG story, we can totally get the movie buff vibes here. Janhvi Kapoor is Exuding all the 'Desi Girl Vibes' in this Simple and Stunning Arpita Mehta Creation (View Pics).

Check Out The Post Shared By Janhvi Kapoor Below:

Janhvi Kapoor's Insta Story

With this, all we can say is that Sridevi's daughter has quite a classic taste and her latest Instagram update serves proof. Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi was last seen impressing fans on Netflix original movie Ghost Stories. She will next be seen in a biopic Gunjan Saxena that is produced by Karan Johar. But due to coronavirus crisis, the release date of this one might get pushed further. Until lockdown, Miss Kapoor, you can chill. Stay tuned!