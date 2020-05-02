Janhvi Kapoor On Delay In Gunjan Saxena And Other Movies: 'Main Priority Is To Recover As A Nation'

Gunjan Saxena First Look (Photo Credits: Twitter/Karan Johar)

Janhvi Kapoor started off the year with a short segment in the horror anthology, Ghost Stories. She impressed us, proving that she has honed her acting skills since her debut in Dhadak. The fans of the actress were more than excited to see her in her next films, which were in plenty. And all the projects lined up are pretty lit. But, unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic sent the entertainment industry tumbling down as well. Janhvi's April release in which she plays an IAF pilot during the Kargil war has been stalled. The actress opened up about the situation in an interview and rightly prioritised nation over anything else. Janhvi Kapoor Is Missing Varanasi in Lockdown, Actress Shares Her Slow-Mo Video Touring the Ganga Ghat.

Janhvi said, "...My film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl was scheduled to release in April, and Rooh-Afza, late this summer. We were supposed to finish the shoot of Dostana 2 and release it this year and then, start shooting for Takht. But, right now, our main priority is to recover as a nation. You can’t worry about these things as there are bigger issues to deal with for all of us."

Well, we are sure the fans of the actress can wait a few more weeks to watch her on the big screen again. Janhvi Kapoor Bakes A Carrot Cake For Khushi Kapoor And The Latter’s Food Review Will Leave You In Splits (Watch Video).

In Kargil Girl, a biopic, she plays the role of Gunjan Saxena - the first female air force pilot to fly into a warzone in India. In the horror-comedy, Roohi Afza (now tentatively retitle to Roohi Afzana) she stars alongside Varun Sharma and Rajkummar Rao. In Dostana 2, she stars alongside Kartik Aaryan. Rumour has it that the plot of the film will have a brother and sister lusting after the same guy.