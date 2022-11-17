Joyland is set to have a joy ride in Pakistan. The south Asian country has reversed its ban on Saim Sadiq's Cannes-winning Oscar contender Joyland, according to a senior advisor to the government, reports Variety. Joyland: Pakistan Bans Its Official Oscar Entry Over 'Highly Objectionable Material'.

Salman Sufi, the head of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's Strategic Reforms unit, who has been a vocal opponent of the ban revealed the news on Twitter. He said that the film would now be allowed to release, albeit with some minor cuts.

"The decision is a simple yet powerful message that the government stands by freedom of speech and safeguards it, and cannot allow mere smear campaigns or disinformation to be used as choking creative freedom," Sufi told AP, quoted by Variety. Pakistan's '#Joyland' Could Still Qualify for the Upcoming Academy Awards.

Take a look at his tweet:

The film #Joyland has been cleared for release by the Censor board review committee formed at the direction of PM @CMShehbaz Freedom of speech is fundamental right & should be nourished within ambits of the law. #JoylandBan https://t.co/vQodv7fjOk — Salman Sufi (Get New Covid Booster Today) (@SalmanSufi7) November 16, 2022

According to Variety, on November 13, after Joyland was banned, Sufi tweeted: "I personally do not believe in banning films that highlight issues faced by marginalised segments of our society. People should be trusted to watch & make their own mind. I will request my friend @Marriyum_A (Marriyum Aurangzeb, Pakistan's Minister for Information and Broadcasting) to see if it's possible to review the ban & meet the team #Joyland."

On November 14, Sufi revealed that Sharif had constituted a high level committee to assess the film and review its ban. The committee assessed the complaints as well as merits to decide on its release in Pakistan. On November 16, Sufi said that the committee had "recommended a full board review" of the film by the censor board to "reevaluate its suitability for screening. It is important to not negatively speculate about content without proof. The board shall review and make its recommendation."

Variety further states that Pakistan's censor board had granted a censor certificate to the film on August 17, but that was overturned on November 11 by the Information and Broadcasting ministry on the basis of written complaints that the film was "repugnant" and contained "highly objectionable material which do not conform with the social values and moral standards" of Pakistan society.

The film's protagonist secretly joins an erotic dance theatre and finds himself falling for a fiercely ambitious trans-starlet. Sadiq and the Joyland team had appealed the decision. Earlier, the film's executive producer, Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai, had also spoken out against the ban.

