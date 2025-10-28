Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Falsely Claims ‘India Annexed Kashmir’, X Community Notes Give Him a History Lesson

Mumbai, October 28: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sparked controversy on social media after claiming that India "annexed" Kashmir on October 27, 1947. In a post shared on X, the Pakistani leader described the day as "the darkest in the history of Kashmir," alleging that Indian forces landed in Srinagar to occupy the region. He went on to accuse India of denying the people of Jammu and Kashmir their "right to self-determination," citing alleged human rights violations and restrictions in the region since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. His post, echoing Pakistan’s long-standing stance on Kashmir, quickly gained traction online.

In his detailed post, Sharif further claimed that India’s "illegal actions" have altered the demography and political landscape of Jammu and Kashmir. He alleged widespread oppression, censorship, and unlawful detentions of Kashmiri leaders and journalists, while reiterating Pakistan’s support for what he called the "Kashmiri struggle for freedom." He concluded by asserting that peace in South Asia was impossible without resolving the Kashmir issue "as per UN resolutions." Is Koilwar Bridge in Bihar on the Verge of Collapse? East Central Railway Issues Clarification After Pictures Go Viral.

However, X’s Community Notes quickly flagged Shehbaz Sharif’s claim as misleading, offering a historical correction. The note clarified that on October 26, 1947, Maharaja Hari Singh, then ruler of Jammu and Kashmir, signed the Instrument of Accession to join India, following an invasion by Pakistan-backed tribal forces. Is Viral Video of Aerofoot Flying Shoes Demo at ‘Gitex 2029’ Real or Fake? No, AI-Generated Clips Circulating Online.

Every year the 27th of October marks the darkest day in the history of Kashmir. It was on this day, seventy-eight years ago, that the Indian Occupation Forces landed in Srinagar and annexed it - a tragic chapter in human history that continues to this day. Ever since that fateful… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) October 27, 2025

The note further stated that Indian troops were airlifted to Srinagar on October 27, 1947, not to annex the region, but to defend it against the Pakistani incursions. The Instrument of Accession made Jammu and Kashmir an integral part of India, similar to other princely states that joined the Union after independence. The document was signed voluntarily and accepted by India’s then-Governor-General, Lord Mountbatten. Therefore, the claim that India "annexed" Kashmir is factually incorrect and misrepresents historical events.

Claim : Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif claimed that India “annexed” Kashmir on October 27, 1947, calling it the “darkest day” in Kashmir’s history. Conclusion : X Community Notes corrected the misleading claim, clarifying that Maharaja Hari Singh legally acceded to India on October 26, 1947, and Indian troops arrived to defend the region. Full of Trash Clean

