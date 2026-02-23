Vellore, February 23: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President Vijay will address the party cadre meeting in Vellore district on Monday, with elaborate arrangements and strict security protocols put in place to ensure a smooth and safe event. The meeting is scheduled to be held from noon to 3 p.m. at Kollamangalam in Vellore district. According to party sources, around 4,900 executive members have been granted permission to attend the meeting. Entry has been restricted strictly to those holding special admission tickets embedded with QR codes. Party functionaries said the QR code system has been introduced to streamline entry, avoid overcrowding, and ensure that only authorised executives participate in the closed-door session.

TVK General Secretary N. Anand, in a statement, clarified that, in view of safety considerations, certain categories of people will not be issued entry passes. Pregnant women, children, school students, senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and those with pre-existing health conditions have been advised not to attend the meeting. The restrictions, he said, are purely precautionary. The party has taken additional safety measures following an unfortunate incident during a recent TVK programme in Erode, where a participant reportedly fainted and later died. Tamil Nadu: Vijay's TVK to Hold Administrators' Meeting in Vellore on Feb 23.

In light of that episode, organisers have installed a large overhead canopy at the Vellore venue to shield attendees from heat and ensure better comfort during the three-hour session. Medical assistance and basic emergency arrangements are also understood to have been kept on standby as part of the enhanced safety planning. Meanwhile, Vijay’s campaign vehicle reached Vellore late Sunday night amid tight security. Party cadres gathered in small groups along key routes to catch a glimpse of the vehicle, signalling enthusiasm among supporters ahead of the leader’s address. Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: TVK Chief Vijay to Contest From One of North Chennai Constituencies, Says Party’s General Secretary Aadhav Arjuna.

The Vellore executive meeting comes shortly after a similar high-profile engagement in Salem, as TVK intensifies its organisational activities in the run-up to the 2026 Assembly elections. Party insiders indicate that the session will focus on strengthening booth-level structures, reviewing campaign strategies, and energising district-level office bearers.With heightened anticipation among cadres, Vijay’s speech is expected to set the tone for the party’s next phase of political mobilisation in northern Tamil Nadu.

