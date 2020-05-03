Kajol Reveals the One Thing She Likes the Most About Shah Rukh Khan (Read Deets)

Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Actress Kajol is a great admirer of superstar Shah Rukh Khan's "wonderful energy". On Sunday, Kajol conducted an #AskKajol session on Twitter, answering a lot of fans' queries. When a Twitter user asked her about one thing she likes the most in SRK, Kajol said: "His amazing energy." Kajol Says ‘Anjali’ Is The Most Like Her, Reveals She Admires Shah Rukh Khan For His Amazing Energy.

Kajol and SRK have worked together in several movies like "Baazigar", "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai", "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham" and "My Name is Khan". Another user shared a still of the two actors from their movie "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai". Reacting to it, Kajol wrote: "Memories and Friends. Two words." World Laughter Day 2020: Kajol Wants to Control Her Infectious Laughter, and We’d Say Please Don’t (Watch Video)

On the film front, Kajol will be next seen in Netflix's "Tribhanga".