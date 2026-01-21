Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

Actor Sara Arjun has officially addressed the social media debate regarding the 20-year age difference between her and co-star Ranveer Singh in the blockbuster spy thriller Dhurandhar. Breaking her silence in a recent interview, the 20-year-old actor defended the casting, stating that the age gap was a deliberate and "justified" requirement for the film’s narrative. ‘Dhurandhar’ Movie Review: Ranveer Singh Explodes in Spurts in Aditya Dhar’s Exhaustingly Violent and Politically Questionable Thriller (LatestLY Exclusive).

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar emerged as the highest-grossing film of 2025, earning over INR 1,300 crore worldwide. Despite its commercial success, the pairing of Singh, 40, and Arjun, 20, sparked significant discussion online upon the film's release in December.

Sara Arjun Defends 20-Year Age Gap With Ranveer Singh in ‘Dhurandhar’

Speaking to NDTV, Arjun revealed that she was largely unaware of the online noise during the film's production and release. She explained that she had consciously disconnected from social media to focus on her performance, a move she says helped her maintain a clear perspective.

Watch the Music Video of the ‘Dhurandhar’ Song ‘Gehra Hua’:

"I knew the story, and I knew it was justified, and that’s it," Arjun said. "I also feel everybody has an opinion. I really believe in ‘live and let live.’ It’s their opinion, but it doesn’t do anything to how I think."

In the film, Arjun portrays Yalina Jamali, the daughter of a Pakistani politician who becomes central to the mission of an Indian spy, played by Singh. Casting director Mukesh Chhabra had previously noted that the age gap was essential because Singh’s character, Hamza, is written to "trap" the much younger Yalina as part of his undercover operations.

Sara Arjun Praises Co-Star Ranveer Singh

Despite the public scrutiny of their pairing, Arjun spoke warmly of her experience working with Singh. She described the veteran actor as a mentor who created a collaborative environment on set, ensuring she never felt intimidated by his seniority.

"No matter who I work with in the future, I don’t think anybody can top Ranveer; he has set the bar so high," she said. "He is so involved in his own craft, but he also takes care of the whole set. He carries all of us together."

Sara Arjun is no stranger to the camera, having begun her career as one of India's most successful child actors in films like Deiva Thirumagal and Jazbaa. Dhurandhar marks her high-profile transition into leading adult roles in Hindi cinema. ‘No Ill Intent’: ‘Dhurandhar’ Actor Rakesh Bedi Reacts to Backlash Over Viral Moment With 20-Year-Old Co-Star Sara Arjun at Event (Watch Video).

Sara Arjun’s Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sasha Jairam (@sashajairam)

Sara Arjun’s Upcoming Projects

Beyond the blockbuster success of Dhurandhar, Sara Arjun is set for a busy 2026 with a slate of projects that highlight her transition into leading roles. She will next be seen in the Telugu film Euphoria, directed by Gunasekhar, which is scheduled for release on February 6, 2026. The social drama, which Arjun signed before Dhurandhar, explores mature themes such as the POCSO Act and children in conflict with the law. Following this, she will return to the big screen in the highly anticipated sequel Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, slated for March 19, 2026.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 21, 2026 04:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).