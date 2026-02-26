Hours after their traditional Telugu wedding ceremony on February 26, 2026, the digital footprint of South Indian superstars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna underwent a significant change. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the Wikipedia profiles for both actors were swiftly updated to list each other as "spouse," officially marking the start of their marriage in the digital public record. Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna Wedding: ‘VIROSH’ Officially Married in Intimate Udaipur Ceremony.

Wikipedia Status Updated - See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FILMYGYAN VIDEOS (@filmygyanvideos)

Wikipedia Update Seals VIROSH Wedding

While Wikipedia is a community-edited platform, the speed at which the updates appeared reflected the intense real-time monitoring of the event by millions of followers. Screenshots of the updated "Personal Life" sections showing the marriage year as 2026 immediately went viral across X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. For many fans, this served as the final "digital seal" on a relationship that had been the subject of speculation since the couple first starred together in Geetha Govindam in 2018.

VIROSH Wedding Details

Despite the couple’s efforts to keep their wedding at Mementos by ITC Hotels, Ekaaya Udaipur, private and intimate, several details from the ceremony have surfaced online. The venue was reportedly decorated with elegant white roses paired with traditional banana leaves, reflecting their Telugu roots. Guests also witnessed an emotional varamala exchange in the presence of both families, marking the formal union. Meanwhile, the couple’s official adoption of the fan-coined moniker “VIROSH” for the wedding continues to trend, emerging as one of the most successful celebrity rebrands in recent years. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Age Difference: ‘VIROSH’ Officially Tie the Knot in Udaipur Today.

VIROSH Wedding Pics Expected Soon

As the sun set in Udaipur, the celebrations transitioned into evening festivities. While the morning was dedicated to sacred rituals, the post-wedding event is expected to be a more relaxed gathering for the 100-plus guests in attendance. The couple, now officially Mr. and Mrs. Deverakonda in the eyes of their fans and online encyclopedias alike, are expected to share their first official wedding portraits late tonight or early tomorrow morning.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 26, 2026 06:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).