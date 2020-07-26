Kareena Kapoor Khan made her Instagram debut in the month of March 2020 and is slaying it on the photo and video sharing app. The actress who is quarantining at her Mumbai home with hubby Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan often treats fans with some awesome pictures of herself and fam. That's not it, as her gram also echoes what she feels about the current issues in the country. Now, on Sunday, July 26, seems like Bebo was in a mood to flaunt the beauty of her mother Babita Kapoor to the world and boy we are stunned and how. Kareena Kapoor Khan As the Elegant Reynu Taandon Muse Demands Your Attention RIGHT NOW!

Kareena took to her Instagram and shared a face picture of her maa Babita which mostly looks from her younger days. The throwback photo sees the yesteryear's actress looking somewhere else while her face glows with perfect makeup, bindi and dark red lipstick. Also, if you compare this pic with any of Kareena's, well yes, she surely has got it from her mama. "If looks could kill...," Bebo captioned the post. Kareena Kapoor Khan, All Glammed Up and Gorgeous but Totally Engrossed in Her Phone in This Throwback Boomerang Video!

Check Out Kareena Kapoor Khan's Post Below:

View this post on Instagram If looks could kill... #IGotItFromMyMama 😋❤️ A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on Jul 26, 2020 at 2:16am PDT

You rock Kareena for sure! Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in Good Newwz opposite Akshay Kumar. Ahead she has filmmaker Karan Johar's magnum opus Takht. This one is a multi-starrer and will see Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor and more in the same. Stay tuned!

