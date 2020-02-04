Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Groove Onto Dhol Beats As Baaratis for Armaan Jain’s Wedding (Watch Video)

Saifeena, Taimur (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Yesterday (February 3) it was a BIG day for Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra, as the two finally got hitched in a grand way in Mumbai. Pictures and videos from the shaadi have already gone viral on the web and the Kapoor clan was spotted having a gala time during the festivities. Not just the Kapoors and the Jains, even many other Bollywood stars were spotted at the wedding. All that being said, among the many clips online, we found a gem where we see Jawaani Jaaneman actor Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur having a fun time as the baaratis. Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra Wedding: Newly-Wed Couple Makes a Royal Entry! (View Pics).

In the video, we see Tim on papa's shoulders along with mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan dancing onto dhol beats. Saif and Taimur are seen in a complete desi avatar wearing a kurta-pyjama combo whereas Bebo looks gorgeous in a yellow saree paired with delicate jewellery. Taimur looks a bit puzzled in the clip but is seen enjoying the shaadi wala atmosphere. Must say, this particular video will make you smile, laugh and also go aww for Tim. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur's Photoshoot Ahead of Armaan Jain's Wedding is a Blend of Cuteness and Glamour! (View Pics).

Check Out The Video Of Saifeena And Taimur Below:

Isn't Kareena, Taimur and Saif looking uber cool in their shaadi outfit? Well, Saifeena is known for their elegant style statements and the same can be seen in Tim's dressing too. Coming back to the video, it's really cute and we bet you want to watch it on a repeat mode and how. Stay tuned to LatestLY for all the updates from the world of showbiz.