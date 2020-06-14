Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Kirron Kher Birthday Special: 5 Lesser Known Facts About The Actress That Will Blow Your Minds

Bollywood Moumita Bhattacharjee| Jun 14, 2020 08:11 AM IST
Kirron Kher Birthday Special: 5 Lesser Known Facts About The Actress That Will Blow Your Minds
Kirron Kher (Photo credit: Twitter)

Kirron Kher is mostly remembered for her loud, outrageous, and funny Punjabi mothers in a lot of movies like Hum Tum, Dostana, Main Hoon Naa, and more. But this actress-politician has done some really commendable roles in movies like Bariwali, Kamosh Paani, Devdas. But more than her movies or roles, it's some facts related to her life that are fascinating. Did you know her real name was Kiran Thakur Singh Sandhu? Or the fact that she was a promising badminton player? We bet you didn't know. Anupam Kher, on Campaign Trail For Wife Kirron, Left Embarrassed After Being Quizzed on 2014 BJP Poll Promises; Watch Video

On her birthday today, let us tell you five facts about Kirron Kher which we think you are not too aware of.

#The Nargis connection

As per an article on The Print, Kher landed in Mumbai when she was spotted by Nargis and Sunil Dutt. They wanted to cast her for Insaan Jaag Utha in 1977. But that film never happened.

#Name change

Kher developed a lot of interest and belief in numerology which made her change her name from Kiran to Kirron Kher in 2003.

#The ER experience

Kirron Kher and her husband Anupam Kher had appeared on an episode of American medical drama ER in 2004.

#Two National Film Awards

Kirron Kher received National Film Awards' Special Jury Award Sardari Begum and won the Best Actress trophy for Bariwali.

#8- years hiatus

Right after her Bollywood journey began, she went for an eight-year hiatus to bring up her son Sikander. Speaking to Rediff, she had said, "When I was just starting out in my career, I took an eight-year hiatus to bring up my son, Sikandar, from 1988 to 1996. It was such a natural decision...he needed me the most at that time. Sometimes we tend to overdo the women thing...men can be more vulnerable than women."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 08:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

