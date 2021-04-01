Reality show judge, politician and actress Kirron Kher has been diagnosed with blood cancer. Her husband and veteran actor Anupam Kher took to social media and informed one and all about this news. In his lengthy post on Instagram, he mentioned that Kirron has multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. "She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before," a part of his post read. As soon as this news broke online, many celebs started to wish for the actress' speedy recovery. Kirron Kher Diagnosed With Multiple Myeloma, Husband Anupam Kher Tweets That She Is Undergoing Treatment and Will Come Out Stronger.

Actress Parineeti Chopra, Mahima Chaudhry, Karan Bohra, Neetu Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty and more prayed for the actress' health in the comment section of the post. This news came as a shocker to many as the veteran star looked hale and hearty, but who knew she was battling cancer. Here, check out a few celeb reactions below. Anupam Kher Misses Wife Kirron Kher On Her Birthday (View Post).

Anupam Kher:

Celebs React to Kirron Kher Being Diagnosed With Blood Cancer:

Celebs Reaction to Kirron Kher's Cancer New

"She’s all heart and that’s why she has so many people that love her. So keep sending your love to her in your prayers and in your heart. She is well on her way to recovery and we thank everyone for their support and love," read Anupam Kher's post.

Earlier on Wednesday (March 31), Chandigarh BJP president Arun Sood had said in a press conference that Kirron has been battling cancer since last year and her disease has started to disappear from the arm and shoulder. Stay tuned!

