Anupam Kher Misses Wife Kirron Kher On Her Birthday (View Post)

Agency News IANS| Jun 14, 2020 02:17 PM IST
Anupam Kher Misses Wife Kirron Kher On Her Birthday (View Post)
Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mumbai, June 14: Actress-politician Kirron Kher has turned a year older on Sunday, and she has received heartfelt birthday wishes from her husband, Anupam Kher, and son, Sikandar Kher. Taking to Instagram, Anupam wrote: "Happy birthday my dearest #Kirron!! May God give you all the happiness in the world. May you have a long and healthy life. Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai: Anupam Kher Streams Play On His Website, Reminisces About First Meeting With Dilip Kumar (Watch Video).

"Sorry you are on your own in #Chandigarh and both @sikandarkher and I are not with you. But we miss you. Will meet you soon. Love and prayers always. #BirthdayGirl." Kirron Kher Birthday Special: 5 Lesser Known Facts About The Actress That Will Blow Your Minds.

Anupam Kher’s Post For Kirron Kher

Sikandar thanked his mother for "giving him everything". "Happy birthday Maa ... thank you for being you and giving me everything.. your ability to love, your affection your heart and your love for life ! #Mom #Mother #," Sikandar added.

Sikandar Kher’s Post For His Mommy Dearest

Kirron is currently serving the role of a BJP MP from Chandigarh. Meanwhile, Anupam recently launched his website as he completed 39 years in the film industry.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 02:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

