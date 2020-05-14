Kirti Kulhari Reveals Mixed Vegetable Juice Is the Secret of Her Energy

Kirti Kulhari Having Mixed Vegetable Juice (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actress Kirti Kulhari has shared the secret of her energy -- natural juices. Kiriti took to Instagram and shared a photograph of herself drinking a glass of vegetable juice. "'Juice is the secret of my energy'... I love juices... This is a mixed vegetable juice... Contains lauki, beetroot, palak, pudina, adrak, tomatoes, cucumber , nimbu and some sendha namak (salt) pretty much my whole fridge contents," she captioned the video. Kirti Kulhari on Life After Four More Shots Please: ‘I Feel So Much Freer as a Person and as an Actor’

Her fans took to the comment section to ask her about her diet. A fan said: "Secret of your glowing skin too." Another asked if she drinks the juice daily. One user asked her about the taste. "You must share your skincare regime!," said another. Kirti Kulhari Reveals Why She Was Hesitant to Play a Single Mother in the Amazon Prime Series Four More Shots Please.

Check Out Kirti Kulhari's Instagram Post Below

Kirti was recently seen in the second season of "Four More Shots Please!", which is reportedly most-watched show from India so far this year on Amazon Prime Video. The web series tells the tale of four unapologetically flawed women as they discover life while balancing friendship in Mumbai.