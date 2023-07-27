Kriti Sanon celebrates her 33rd birthday on July 27! The actress who has been in the showbiz for quite some time now is considered a versatile star because she has successfully portrayed a wide range of characters in her films. She has starred in commercial potboilers as well as content-driven films, and has always managed to bring her own unique interpretation to each role. Sanon has a strong command of her craft and convincingly portrays a wide range of emotions. Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon Share Steamy Chemistry in This First Look Poster From Their Upcoming Movie! Film To Release in October 2023.

On the occasion of her birthday today, here are top five Bollywood films of Kriti, which prove she is willing to experiment with different genres and not afraid to step outside of her comfort zone and try something new.

Bareilly Ki Barfi

In this romantic film, the actress stars opposite Rajkummar Rao as Bitti Mishra, a small-town girl who dreams of becoming a writer. The film is funny, charming and heartwarming, and Sanon's performance is one of the highlights.

Luka Chuppi

Kriti stars opposite Kartik Aryan in this flick as Rashmi, a young woman who pretends to be married in order to avoid her parents' matchmaking. The film sees the actress in a never seen before charming and fun avatar.

Panipat

In this historical film, the actress stars opposite Arjun Kapoor as Parvati Bai, the wife of Sadashivrao Bhau. The film is a visually stunning and epic retelling of the third battle of Panipat. Sanon's performance in the movie is strong, as she brings Parvati Bai to life in a way that is both believable and sympathetic.

Bachchan Panday

Even after featuring opposite an A-list star like Akshay Kumar in a movie that was all about him and his character, Kriti shined and was highly appreciated for her killer performance. Many film critics applauded her performance over Akshay Kumar's cringey criminal protagonist.

Mimi For Mimi, Sanon won the Filmfare Award for Best Actress for her performance a young woman who agrees to be a surrogate mother for an American couple. The film is a heartwarming and emotional story about motherhood, sacrifice and hope.

That's it guys! These are Kriti Sanon's best roles over the years. She is a versatile star who has starred in a wide range of films, and continues to impress with her talent and range. Go girl!

