Kajol and Kriti Sanon have been cast for Netflix upcoming mystery thriller original film Do Patti. The film also marks the producing debuts of Sanon and writer Kanika Dhillon. The movie is touted to be a 'thrilling suspense-filled ride.' FYI, Kriti and Kajol have worked together in Dilwale. The Trial: Kajol's New Show to Release on Disney+ Hotstar; Trailer of The Good Wife Remake to Drop on June 12!

Kajol and Kriti Sanon For Do Patti:

