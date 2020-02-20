Kriti Sanon's Heavily Pregnant Look From Mimi Leaked! (View Pic)

Kriti Sanon (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Kriti Sanon is having some of the choices films on her plate and one of them is Mimi. The actress will star in the official remake of Samroudhhi Porey's National Award-winning Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy! (2011). For this film, she will first time seen in the role of a mother. The details were kept under the wraps until now. However, a picture of hers from the sets in Jaipur is going viral on internet. Kriti is seen with a baby bump here.

In the still, the actress is seen in a blue and maroon, salwar-kurti with a sweater pulled over. She is sitting on the steps holding her baby bump dearly. The image seems from some intense scene from the film that is based on surrogacy. Check out the picture below.

Kriti Sanon in Mimi

"It’s based on the subject of surrogacy but actually it’s the story of this young girl who wants to be an actor. She’s a dancer in Mandawa and she ends up being a surrogate for couple. Then, the things that follow change her life and also change her as a person. It's a lot on me. It's around this character Mimi. It is very entertaining, a beautiful script. One of the most beautiful scripts I have read. You will have a lot of humour and situational humour. At the same time, there are a lot of characters you will take back home.” Kriti earlier told IANS. The flick is directed by Laxman Utekar who earlier directed Luka Chuppi.