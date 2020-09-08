After Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested actress Rhea Chakraborty on Tuesday, actress Kubbra Sait slammed the media circus that has taken over the case, saying it has still not been proved that Rhea is a murderer. "May the universe give the parents of Rhea the strength through this devastating time. Arrested by NCB. Still not a murderer. #MediaCircus I wonder your conversations over your shaam ki chai," Kubbra tweeted. After Rhea Chakraborty’s Arrest By NCB, Ankita Lokhande Shares a Post on Karma Saying, ‘You Create Your Own Fate By Your Actions’

The NCB arrested Rhea after three day of grilling to unravel the drug nexus in the film industry, officials said. She has been charged under various sections of the NDPS Act for her alleged role in the drug angle that has emerged in the investigations into the death of her late boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput. After Rhea Chakraborty’s NCB Arrest, CINTAA Issues Statement Advocating the Need to Uphold the Dignity of Women

Read Kubbra Sait's Tweet Below:

May the universe give the parents of Rhea the strength through this devastating time. Arrested by NCB. Still not a murderer.#MediaCircus I wonder your conversations over your shaam ki chai. — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) September 8, 2020

Rhea's legal team headed by senior advocate Satish Maneshinde slammed central agencies for "hounding" a lone woman "just because she was in love with a drug addict".

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 08, 2020 06:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).