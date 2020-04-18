Kunal Kemmu Is Having A 'Flipping' Weekend With Inaaya (Watch Video)

Kunal Kemmu And Innaya (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Everyone is locked down in their houses and are trying to do everything they can to stay active. Lucky are those who are at home with their family because that way you spend more time with them and stay sane too. Kunal Kemmu is either capturing his wife Soha Ali Khan and kid Inaaya in his camera or having a flipping time with just Inaaya. Kunal Kemmu's videos with Innaya are so much fun to watch. This father-daughter duo is our favourite. His Instagram feed is filled with his time with his kid and we love that. Recently, he added a video of Inaaya trying the flip aided by him. COVID-19 Lockdown: Kunal Kemmu Sings Ranbir Kapoor Hits While Playing an Acoustic Guitar During Quarantine

It's such an awesome move and that even Shahid Kapoor endorses. Inaaya squeals at the end of the perfect flip and that sound is really sweet.

View this post on Instagram Flipping into the weekend. #girlpower #toddlerpower A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) on Apr 17, 2020 at 5:09am PDT

Kunal Kemmu had earlier posted on Instagram that he started playing Holi again after 12 years, thanks to Inaaya and Taimur. He had also shared their picture playing with colours during the festival. Those were the days when we were still being able to go out and have fun. Now, all we can do is savour these memories like Kunal, wait for the day when COVID-19 will be won over and we will be set free. So Kunal, please keep these coming!