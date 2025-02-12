YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, aka BeeerBiceps, is facing heavy criticism and legal troubles after he made an appearance as a panellist on standup comedian Samay Raina's India's Got Latent. Netizens are slamming the popular podcaster after he made an insensitive remark about parents on the talent show. The controversy has led to police complaints and condemnation from several organizations. Ranveer's statement that sparked backlash has drawn reactions from various celebrities, and now Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav has also shared his thoughts on the matter. Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: Jackky Bhagnani Slams Offensive Comments, Says ‘Bahut Galat Hai Jo Bhi Hai’ (Watch Video).

Rajpal Yadav Slams Ranveer Allahbadia for His Remark

In an interview with Zoom TV, Bollywood comedy icon Rajpal Yadav expressed his disappointment over Ranveer Allahbadia's obscene joke on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent. He said, "Aise video dekhne me bhi sharm aati hai. Hamara desh hai wo sanskriti ka desh hai, jahan maata, pita, guru, aur sansaar ki ijjat ki jati hai. Aise video pehle bhi dekhe hai, is tarah ke video dekh dekh ke sharm aati hai." (I feel extremely ashamed to even watch such videos. Our country's vibrant culture teaches us to respect our parents, elders, and teachers).

Rajpal Yadav Slams Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor continues, "Yeh sasti popularity ke chakkar mein kya hota ja raha hai hamare yuva generation ko. Is tarah ke log apne maa-baap ko bhi nahi chodhte hain. In logon par daya aati hai aur raise logon ki counselling hona bohot zaruru hai ki aap kala ko itna ghinona mat banaye ki logon ko kala see nafrat ho jaye. Sambhalo apne aap ko, apne maa-baap ki izzat karo, samaj ki izzat karo, aur pure desh ki izzat karo. "What has happened to our youth that, in pursuit of fame, they have stooped so low? They don't even spare their parents. I pity these people and feel they need counselling. Just because of them, people shouldn't disrespect the craft as a whole. Start respecting your parents, society, and the country).

What Did Ranveer Allahbadia Say?

Ranveer Allahbadia appeared as a judge on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent along with other popular content creators, including Ashish Chanchlani, Apoora Mukhija and Jaspreet Singh. At the show, the popular podcaster made a distasteful comment regarding parents to a contestant and said, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?" ‘Kala Muh Karke Gadhe Par Bitha Kar’: Mukesh Khanna Demands Punishment for Ranveer Allahbadia Over His Sex Remarks on Samay Raina’s ‘India’s Got Latent’ Show (Watch Video).

Ranveer Allahbadia’s Apology Video

Standup comedian Samay Raina, who is currently on a tour in the US, is yet to react to the whole controversy.

