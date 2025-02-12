Popular YouTuber-podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia's offensive comment on India's Got Latent has landed him in legal troubles. He has been facing massive backlash ever since videos of Ranveer from the show surfaced online.

His remarks have reignited debates about content regulation, especially on digital platforms and OTT services. Many celebrities have expressed disappoinment over Ranveer's controversial comments. Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: Here Is How YouTuber-Podcaster BeerBiceps Landed in Legal Trouble, Sparking Outrage Over Vulgar Remarks at Samay Raina’s Show ‘India’s Got Latent’.

Asked about the ongoing controversy, Jackky Bhagnani said, "Bhaut galat hai jo bhi hai...I don't agree with it at all. I don't support it also."

Jackky Bhagnani Responds to YouTuber’s Offensive Remarks

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's Controversial Statement on 'India's Got Latent', Actor Jackky Bhagnani says, "In my opinion, it's wrong. If I were in that position, I definitely wouldn't say that..." pic.twitter.com/Qxu37tPAhQ — IANS (@ians_india) February 11, 2025

On Monday, a lawyer filed a formal complaint against Allahbadia, social media influencer Apoorva Makhija, comedian Samay Raina (host of the show), and the organizers of India's Got Latent. According to Mumbai Police sources, the complaint is in response to the inappropriate language used on the show, which was deemed offensive by several viewers.

The controversy began when Allahbadia, known for his YouTube channel BeerBiceps, made offensive remarks during a recent episode of India's Got Latent.

This comment caused outrage, leading to reactions from various industry bodies, including the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) who strongly condemned the same.

In a statement, AICWA condemned Allahbadia's remarks, calling them "abhorrent" and "disrespectful" to societal and family values.

AICWA's official statement read, "The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) vehemently condemns the reprehensible and offensive remarks made on the YouTube show India's Got Latent. Such disgraceful content is utterly unacceptable and poses a significant threat to the moral fabric of our society."

The association further demanded a complete ban on the show, alongside legal action against those responsible.

"We call upon all actors, filmmakers, directors, and technicians to immediately cease any collaboration with individuals involved in this show, including host Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia," AICWA stated.

Following the uproar, Allahbadia issued a public apology. In a video shared on his X account, he acknowledged that his comments were inappropriate and insensitive.He admitted that the remark was not only inappropriate but also lacked humour. Allahbadia also said that comedy was not his forte, expressing regret over his lapse in judgment.

"My comment wasn't just inappropriate, it wasn't even funny. Comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry," Allahbadia said.

He also addressed concerns about his influence on younger audiences, promising to use his platform more responsibly in the future. "Family is the last thing that I would ever disrespect," he said.

Allahbadia further requested that the producers of 'India's Got Latent' remove the "insensitive sections" from the episode in which his comments were made. Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: After NHRC’s Directive, Google-Owned Platform YouTube Says ‘Have Clear Policies for Content Removal Requests From Governments’.

"I have asked the makers of the video to remove the insensitive sections from the video. All I can say in the end is sorry, I hope you can forgive me as a human being," he concluded.