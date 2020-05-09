Malaika Arora Flashes Her Gorgeous Smile to Send Out a Positive Message and It is Sure to Your Saturday! (View Pic)

Malaika Arora (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coronavirus lockdown has made everyone more social media-dependent than before. With the outdoors being shut for us, everyone including celebs are now glued to social media platforms. We have seen B-town celebs share some amazing pictures and videos amid this lockdown. While many are trying to pick up new skills amid this lockdown, there are others who are also hooked to their daily yoga and workout routines. As for Malaika Arora, we have seen try her hands at acing her culinary skills and also indulge in some fun throwback pictures. Malaika Arora Reacts to Liquor Shops Being Re-Opened in India amid Lockdown, Says ‘Bad Bad Idea’.

Although Malaika's latest post is sure to bring a smile to your face, given how gorgeous it is. Sharing a picture where she's all smiles and looking sideways, Malaika's new post will definitely give you a positive vibe. Her infectious smile is unmissable in this amazing picture. Sharing the photo, Malaika wrote, "Find ur sanity in these insane times .....#stayhomestaysafe." It certainly has been difficult for many to keep their sanity amid this crisis but thanks to such celebrity posts, there's always a sense of joy that they bring. Malaika Arora Is Ready to Give Audition For MasterChef Contest After Coronavirus Lockdown!

Check Out Malaika's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram Find ur sanity in these insane times .....#stayhomestaysafe A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on May 8, 2020 at 8:56pm PDT

The picture received some amazing response from Malaika's close friends who commented on the same. Sophie Choudhry commenting on the post wrote, "My beautiful Neighbour". Fans of Malaika also showered a lot of love on this picture as they gaped at her beauty. We have been loving Malaika's lockdown posts and especially those amazing cooking videos where she tried her hands at making some scrumptious recipes.