Malaika Arora Reacts to Liquor Shops Being Re-Opened in India amid Lockdown, Says ‘Bad Bad Idea’

The nationwide lockdown owing to the coronavirus outbreak, which was supposed to end on May 3, has been extended for more two weeks that is until May 17. But in this third phase of lockdown there were several relaxations also included and one of it was opening of liquor shops across the country. The Union Home Ministry stated that the standalone liquor shops can be re-opened across the country adhering to guidelines, except in containment areas. Since the liquor shops re-opened in India, long queues were seen and social distancing clause also seemed to have gone up for a toss. Malaika Arora has reacted to the liquor shops being re-opened across the country amid lockdown. Liquor Shops in East Delhi Shut Hours After They Opened for Public After Customers Flout Social Distancing Norms.

Malaika Arora shared a picture on Instagram of the current news that read ‘Liquor Shops Shut After Crowds’. While sharing it on her Insta Story, she wrote, “I still don't get wat was the need or desperation or necessity to open liquor shops!! Bad bad idea. Only gonna create more chaos, domestic abuse, child abuse.” After the liquor shops were re-opened in Delhi, it had to be shut again as huge crowds gathered outside the shops and many didn’t even adhere to social distancing norms. Malaika Arora Is Ready to Give Audition For MasterChef Contest After Coronavirus Lockdown!

Bollywood and other film industries are doing their best to help the needy and frontline warriors amid this lockdown period. Directors Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar had teamed with GiveIndia to present a virtual fundraising concert, I For India, on May 3. Leading actors and musicians came together for this 4-hour long event. A description under the event’s live stream read, “100% of all proceeds of #IForIndia will go to GiveIndia’s COVID- 19 relief efforts. This will help provide PPE kits to healthcare workers and food, rations, and cash relief to daily wagers and migrant workers.”