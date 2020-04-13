Malaika Arora Is Ready to Give Audition For MasterChef Contest After Coronavirus Lockdown!

Malaika Arora to audition for MasterChef (Photo Credits: Instagram)

From doing household chores to learning to play music and new dance forms to painting to giving tips on skincare and fitness routine, celebs are doing their best during this lockdown period. Yes, most of the celebs are doing productive things at home and utilising time during this lockdown period. And looks like gorgeous Malaika Arora has also planned what she would be doing the minute the lockdown gets over. Malaika Arora Taps Her Passion, Cooks ‘Malabari Stew’ for the Family During Her Self-Quarantine Time (Watch Video).

This lockdown period has got many improving their culinary skills. Across social media platforms, from celebs to commoners, all are busy cooking something yummy for their tummy. Be it baking cakes or preparing main course or something for the sweet tooth, the aim right now is to become master chef. In fact, there are many netizens who even say that people are going to turn into master chefs by the time the lockdown period gets over and how everyone would be ready to participate in MasterChef contest. Malaika Arora also has a similar view.

The queen of dance and a fitness freak, Malaika Arora, has also been preparing yummy delicacies during this coronavirus lockdown. In fact, she had recently shared a post in which she had mentioned, “I love to cook! I love cooking for my family and friends but with my busy schedule, I hardly get time to pursue this passion of mine.” She was busy preparing Malabari Veg Stew. Right now, she shared a post on her Insta story in which she showed how people are going to get lined-up for MasterChef audition after the lockdown period and even she would be a part of it. Deepika Padukone Dons Chef’s Hat for Ranveer Singh During COVID-19 Lockdown (View Pics).

Malaika Arora Prepares Malabari Veg Stew

Malla To Give Audition For MasterChef Contest

Line for MasterChef Audition (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It is obvious that Malaika Arora was just kidding about it. But yes, we’d definitely be happy to see her making a guest appearance on MasterChef India and sharing an intriguing recipe to all her fans across the country.