Malang Box Office Collection Day 5: Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani Film Witnesses A Drop, Earns Rs 33.20 Crore

Malang sees a drop in collection on Tuesday but that may not be bad news for the film. From Rs 4.04 crore on Monday, it came down to Rs 3.80 crore. The total now comes to a decent Rs 33.20 crore. If the trending continues, the film will be able to get to the expected Rs 37-38 crore first-week collection. It might get tougher for it post that if Love Aaj Kal takes off the way the Trade is predicting it to. That's because Friday is Valentine's Day and Love Aaj Kal seems like a perfect film for the occasion. It could affect the screen count for Malang. Malang Box Office: 5 Factors That Are Turning Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani’s Film Into a Hit

It also gives a fair idea as to what could be Malang's eventual income once it runs its course at the box office. It is probably looking at a Rs 55-60 crore by the end of it all which may not be a bad deal for the film. The makers must have already made their money with satellite and digital rights.

#Malang is steady on Day 5... It was important to trend well on weekdays and if it continues to maintain on Day 6 and 7, a healthy Week 1 total will be on the cards... Fri 6.71 cr, Sat 8.89 cr, Sun 9.76 cr, Mon 4.04 cr, Tue 3.80 cr. Total: ₹ 33.20 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 12, 2020

Malang stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu is key roles. It is directed by Mohit Suri. The latter's last film was Half Girlfriend which fared poorly at the box office.