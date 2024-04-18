Newly engaged couple Aditi Rao Hyadri and Siddharth were seen attending a special screening of MAMI Select, a collection of films shot on iPhone, in Mumbai on Thursday. The pictures from the event show Aditi wearing a black off-shoulder top with floral work and matching trousers. Siddharth was dressed in a black T-shirt, a denim shirt, and denim trousers. Siddharth Turns 45! Fiancée Aditi Rao Hydari Shares Adorable Pics To Wish Her 'Manicorn' On His Birthday.

Aditi and Siddharth got engaged secretly at a temple in Telangana last month. They began dating after working on the 2021 film Maha Samudram. However, the two always kept their relationship away from the public eye. Aditi Rao Hydari Confirms Getting Engaged to Siddharth; Couple Shares Cute Picture on Insta Flaunting Their Engagement Rings.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Fiancé Siddharth At MAMI Film Screening

Aditi Rao Hydari and Fiancé Siddharth (Photo Credits: IANS)

Meanwhile, other celebs who attended the special screening included Kiran Rao, Jim Sarbh, Shobhita Dhulipala, Mouni Roy, Vijay Varma, and Zoya Akhtar.

