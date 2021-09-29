Mehmood was one of the ingenious actors of his day. He was capable of making many laugh out loud but he was also had the ability to make people cry buckets with this moving performances in movies like Kunwara Baap, Jinny Aur Johnny. Remember the song "Aa re aa jaa" from Kunwara Baap? We are ready to bet on anything if anybody can prove they didn't choke while listening to this song. Mehmood did become famous because of his hero's funny friend roles in several movies, but his solo releases are just brilliant. He alone was enough to make everyone crack up. One other ability of this man was to sing fantastic and peppy songs. On his birth anniversary today, let's talk about seven of them. Mehmood Birth Anniversary: 5 Perennially Hilarious Comic Sequences the Legendary Comedian Had Gifted Us (Watch Videos)

Muthukodi Kawadi Hada - Do Phool

A cheeky, cocky but hilarious song starring Mehmood is simply the best

Maaf karo - Do Phool

If you can get past the boys' inane urge to follow the girls, you might just enjoy the song

Hoshiyar rehna - Vardaan

A very energetic and fun song sung by Mehmood which could lift up anybody's bad mood.

Kismat ki jeb - Man Pasand

Mehmood sings this song with a mix of fun and distress as he explains how fate can get cruel. It still resonates.

Saj rahi gali meri maa - Kunwara Baap

Kunwara Baap is one of the most heartbreaking movies Hindi cinema has ever produced. But even then, Mehmood managed to throw in a few comic punches to soften the blow. This song sung by Mehmood and Mohd. Rafi is one such example.

Sabse bada rupaiyya - Sabse Bada Rupaiya

Mehmood in his element using both his gestures and words to make a point that money is everything. What a classic!

Mehmood was a treasure trove of talent, someone who can never be replaced by anyone.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 29, 2021 08:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).