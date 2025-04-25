The terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam region has shaken the country. In the wake of the horrifying incident, many celebrities have postponed their professional activities in solidarity. Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's iconic comedy movie Andaz Apna Apna re-released in theatres on Friday, April 25, 2025. Due to the ongoing mourning in the nation, Bollywood superstars skipped the screening of the Raj Kumar Santoshi film, co-starring Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, and Karisma Kapoor. ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ Re-Release: Who Plays What, Cast, Plot, All You Need to Know About Salman Khan and Aamir Khan’s 1994 Cult Comedy.

Aamir Khan Skips ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ Re-Release Amid Pahalgam Terror Attack

Aamir Khan, who was not present at the special screening of the re-release of his 1994 cult comedy Andaz Apna Apna, explained that he skipped the screening because he was distressed by the terror attack in Kashmir. Talking about the decision, the Bollywood superstar said that it took an emotional toll on him. He said, "I was reading reports about what happened at Pahalgam in Kashmir. I have been badly affected by the senseless killing of innocents. I was in no state to the preview. I will see it sometime later this week," the actor told a journalist.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Andaz Apna Apna’:

Recently, Aamir Khan's production house, Aamir Khan Productions, issued a statement over the Pahalgam terror attack. Taking to their official Instagram handle, the production house wrote, "We are deeply shocked and saddened by the recent terror attack in Pahalgam that has claimed innocent lives and brought pain and sorrow to so many. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families." Pahalgam Terror Attack: Salman Khan Grieves Over Loss of Innocent Lives in Kashmir, Says ‘Heaven on Planet Earth Turning Into Hell’ (View Post).

Aamir Khan Productions Issues Statement Over Pahalgam Terror Attack

/ Instagram)

(Photo Credit: @aamirkhanproductions

The Pahalgam attack is one of the deadliest attacks in Jammu and Kashmir in recent times. The incident happened on Tuesday (April 22) when a group of terrorists opened fire at tourists at the Baisaran valley, killing 27.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2025 04:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).