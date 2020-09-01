Hrithik Roshan has been the face of Indian superhero scene for a long time. He is the star of Krrish films, where he plays the titular superhero. But he does not mind making room for more. The actor was impressed by the teaser of the upcoming superhero film, Minnal Murali. The movie stars Tovino Thomas playing the role of a person with heroic abilities that include super speed, super strength and fast reflexes. We also loved the first footage of the film, which will release in five languages. Minnal Murali Teaser: Tovino Thomas Drops the First Footage of His Superhero Film and We Are Super Excited (Watch Video).

Sharing a link to the teaser, Hrithik wrote on Twitter, "Introducing the fastest Superhero #MinnalMurali played by the eclectic @ttovino. My best wishes to the team, looking forward to the film. (sic)"

Minnal Murali's supporting cast includes Aju Varghese, Baiju, Harisree Ashokan and Femina George A release date is the to be set for the film, which looks amazing already. Hrithik Roshan Praises Netflix Show Masaba Masaba, Says He Is Already Waiting for Season 2.

Check Out Hrithik Roshaan's Tweet Here:

Introducing the fastest Superhero #MinnalMurali played by the eclectic @ttovino. My best wishes to the team, looking forward to the film :)https://t.co/c24b8w5a2D — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) September 1, 2020

Check Out Minnal Murali Teaser Here:

Hrithik is not the only prominent face who has shared the teaser of Minnal Murali. Director of Chris Hemsworth starrer, Extraction, Sam Hargrave also shared the teaser, as per a report by Times Of India.

Hrithik has been very supportive of talent on social media. Even if it means sharing a TikTok video of a small-town boy who dances like a dream. Just today, Hrithik appreciated Masba Gupta's web-series, Masaba Masaba. A few days back, Hrithik did not hold himself back to appreciate Vidyut Jammwal and his movie, Khuda Haafiz. Hrithik also extended support by holding a live chat with Vidyut on his Instagram handle.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 01, 2020 11:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).