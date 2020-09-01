Hrithik Roshan might be the only A-lister Bollywood celeb who goes out of his way to praise other content SO MUCH. The actor recently held a LIVE interactive session with Vidyut Jammwal after being impressed by his film, Khuda Haafiz. Now, he has showered praised on the Netflix show, Masaba Masaba. The 6 episodes long series is a semi-biographical take on the life of ace designer Masaba Gupta and her actress mother, Neena Gupta. Masaba and Neena play themselves. The series has received good reviews and has generated a fanfare. Hrithik has joined the fandom and is already waiting for a season 2 of Masaba Masaba. Masaba Masaba Review: Masaba Gupta, Neena Gupta, Some Fashion and Lots of Drama - It Can't Get Better than This.

Taking to Twitter, Hrithik wrote, "What an entertaining watch, take a bow the super talented women behind the show, waiting for Season 2 to drop! #MasabaMasaba". Within one hour, the tweet garnered over 2.5 thousand (and growing) likes.

Hrithik Roshan has also praised titles like Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena, Sohum Shah's horror fantasy Tumbbbad, among others. Today, he also showered praises on the trailer for Tovino Thomas' superhero film, Minnal Murali.

Check Out Hrithik Roshan's Tweet Here:

What an entertaining watch, take a bow the super talented women behind the show 🥂 waiting for Season 2 to drop! #MasabaMasaba @Neenagupta001 @MasabaG @AshviniYardi @chink_ster — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) September 1, 2020

Check Out Masaba Masaba Trailer Here:

Talking about the show, our in-house critic, Chandni Shah wrote, "Masaba is natural on-screen. Credit those acting genes in her but she looks effortless. It almost feels like you are sitting in a corner and watching her interact with others. She's not acting, she's living her own character without adding any touch of drama to it. She's a delight and should continue exploring this space. Neena Gupta's charmer as always. She's the kind of mothers you know exist in real-life. Like Masaba, Neena Gupta too is enjoying her character and being her own self."

In the first episode of Masaba Masaba, the designer's life gets a jolt from a blind item. In an interview, Masaba has said, "I have to say that I used to really enjoy reading blind items until it became about me. I think that's the nature of the human mind that the minute something happens to you, or you have an experience, you change your viewpoint about it, and you are kinder to people. You don't speculate that much,"

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 01, 2020 07:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).