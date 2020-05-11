Mommy Kalki Koechlin Sings the Bengali Lullaby ‘Ghum Parani Mashi Pishi’ to Baby Sappho and We Are All Hearts for It (Watch Video)

Kalki Koechlin with Sappho (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kalki Koechlin is not only a great actress, but she is also an amazing mommy to baby Sappho and also the sweetest singer you’ll ever come across. Every mother loves singing lullaby to her child, but how about giving a shot by singing in multiple languages? Kalki Koechlin is also enjoying singing lullaby to her daughter (and the latter is definitely enjoying it), but she is making attempts in various languages. After African and Portuguese, this time Kalki opted for the sweetest language – Bengali. She sang the famous lullaby ‘Ghum Parani Mashi Pishi’ to her little munchkin and we are all hearts for it. Kalki Koechlin Sings a Portuguese Lullaby for Sappho and the Baby Girl Is Enjoying It (Watch Video).

It was on the occasion of Mother’s Day that Kalki Koechlin shared this adorable video where she is seen singing the Bengali lullaby to her three months old daughter. While Kalki sings and plays the ukulele, her baby girl can be seen making noises in her own sweet tone and enjoying the music. While sharing the video, Kalki captioned it as, “Ghoom parani Thank you @gangulytikka for teaching me to skip along to this Bengali tune #shortandsweet #lullaby”. Kalki Koechlin Plays the Ukulele and Sings an African Lullaby For Her Daughter Sappho and It's the Cutest Thing You'll See Today (Watch Video).

Watch Kalki Koechlin Singing ‘Ghum Parani Mashi Pishi’

Mother's Day Special

As soon as Kalki Koechlin shared this video on Instagram, from her industry pals to fans, all started dropping comments and praised her for the Bengali tune. Dia Mirza, Nishka Lulla Mehra, Monica Dogra, Richa Chadha, Guneet Monga and many others praised this lovely mommy.