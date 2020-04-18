Kalki Koechlin Plays the Ukulele and Sings an African Lullaby For Her Daughter Sappho and It's the Cutest Thing You'll See Today (Watch Video)

Kalki Koechlin (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coronavirus lockdown has everyone getting bored at home but one celebrity who is definitely making the most of this time is Kalki Koechlin. The actress is happy spending this time at home with her little munchkin Sappho. Kalki has been sharing adorable pictures of her daughter and recently took to Instagram to post a video where she is singing her little one a cute song. During her pregnancy, Kalki had revealed that she's learning the ukulele and we finally got a glimpse of her playing it. Guy Hershberg Captures Candid Moment of Kalki Koechlin and Their Daughter Sappho (View Pic).

In an adorable new video, Kalki is seen playing a lovely song to her daughter who can be seen responding to it with her cutesy movements. We have to say this post of shows how new mothers can make the most of this time to create such beautiful memories with their little ones. Sharing the video, Kalki wrote, "Started learning the uke when I was pregnant to play songs for my baby. It's worked out well, Sappho either gets excited or falls asleep to them.

This African lullaby was one of the first songs I learnt from an album called Songs of the Baobab. If anyone knows what the lyrics mean let me know!"Kalki Koechlin and Guy Hershberg Pose with Newborn Daughter Sappho, the Actress Thanks Doctors for a Successful Water Birth (View Pics).

Check Out Kalki Koechlin's Post Here:

Kalki Koechlin and her beau Guy Hershberg welcomed their first child on February 7 this year. While some of the celebs are busy preparing yummy delicacies and getting more into fitness regime, Kalki and Guy are spending quality time with their daughter. We had earlier seen an adorable picture of Kalki and Sappho clicked by Guy that was too adorable to miss. We hope Kalki keeps posting more such cute stuff and lifts everyone's spirits up amid lockdown.