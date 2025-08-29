Spanish film and television actress Verónica Echegui died on August 24, 2025, in Madrid, Spain. She was 42. The award-winning artiste was suffering from cancer, but had chosen not to reveal it to the public. Known for her performances in movies such as My Name Is Juani, The Lesser Evil, My Prison Yard, Kathmandu Lullaby, My Heart Goes Boom and The Offering, among others, Veronica was much loved by fans and colleagues. She had also directed an award-winning short film, Tótem Loba. Here are more details about Verónica Echegui's life and career in showbiz. Marisa Paredes, Known for Her Roles in ‘All About My Mother’ and ‘The Skin I Live In,’ Dies at 78.

What Happened to Verónica Echegui?

Verónica Echegui passed away after a battle with cancer that was known only to her family and close ones. She died in Madrid’s 12 de Octubre University Hospital. There is no statement from the hospital or her family about her death or the type of cancer she was diagnosed with, and when. Veronica Echegui's cause of death has not been revealed. ‘The Walking Dead’ and ‘Chicago Med’ Actress Kelley Mack Dies at 33 After Brave Battle With Rare Brain Cancer Glioma; Sister Pays Heartfelt Tribute (View Post).

Verónica Echegui Post on Instagram From Festival de Málaga 2023 – Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Veronica Echegui (@veronicaechegui)

Celebs Pay Tribute to Veronica Echegui

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, as well as the film industry, paid tributes to Veronica Echegui after her demise. Sanchez wrote in Spanish on X, "Recibo impactado la noticia del fallecimiento de Verónica Echegui, una actriz con un talento y una humildad enormes que se marcha demasiado joven. Mi abrazo sincero en estos momentos tan duros para toda la familia y amigos." Translated to: "I was deeply shocked by the news of Verónica Echegui's passing, an actress with enormous talent and humility who leaves us far too young. My sincere embrace in these such difficult moments for the entire family and friends."

Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez Pays Tribute to Veronica Echegu - See Post:

Recibo impactado la noticia del fallecimiento de Verónica Echegui, una actriz con un talento y una humildad enormes que se marcha demasiado joven. Mi abrazo sincero en estos momentos tan duros para toda la familia y amigos.https://t.co/bZQ6d4SSHa — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) August 25, 2025

Spanish-Hollywood actor Antonio Banderas shared his condolences on Instagram with a picture of Veronica holding an award. He wrote in Spanish, "Hoy el cine español está de luto por el fallecimiento de Verónica Echegui. Mi pésame a su familia, amigos. 🙏" Translated to: “Today Spanish cinema is mourning the death of Verónica Echegui. My condolences to her family, friends.”

Antonio Banderas Offers Condolences After Veronica Echegui's Death - See Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas)

Actor Sam Claflin, who starred with Veronica Echegui in Book of Love (2022), was upset after her death. As per Variety, he said on social media, “I’m heartbroken hearing the news about the magical @veronicaechegui. F--k you cancer.”

Veronica Echegui Personal Life

Born Verónica Fernández Echegaray on June 16, 1983, in Madrid to a lawyer father and a civil servant mother, Veronica studied at the drama school, the Real Escuela Superior de Arte Dramático. After a role in the television series Paco y Veva (2004), she studied at the prestigious Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts (RADA) in London. According to reports, Veronica Echegui was in a relationship with actor Álex García from 2010 to 2023.

Veronica Echegui Movies and TV Shows

Veronica Echegui made her film debut in the titular role in My Name Is Juani (2006), for which she won Best Spanish Actress at the 51st Sant Jordi Awards, and was nominated at the 21st Goya Awards, among other nominations. She went on to star in films such as My Prison Yard (2008), Kathmandu Lullaby (2012), The Cold Light of Day (2012), Family United (2013), You're Killing Me Susana (2016), The Hunter's Prayer (2017), Unknown Origins (2020), My Heart Goes Boom! (2020), The Offering (2020), Book of Love (2022), Artificial Justice (2023), and Yo no soy esa (2024).

Veronica made her directorial debut with the short film Tótem Loba, which went on to win the Best Fiction Short Film at the Goya Awards 2022. Veronica had four Goya Awards nominations for acting. She was the recipient of two Gaudí Awards for Best Actress, for Kathmandu Lullaby and The Offering in 2012 and 2021, amid several other recognitions. Her recent TV work included in the series Fortitude (2015–2017), Trust (2018), Intimacy (2022) and Love You to Death (2025).

