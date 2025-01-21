Recently, the video of a garland seller, Monalisa Bhosle, at the Mahakumbh 2025 went viral online. In the video, she was followed by YouTubers and locals who wished to get clicked with her for her striking features, dusky skin, and amber eyes. Soon, she gained popularity online and became a viral sensation for her beauty. She has even been dubbed the 'Mahakumbh Ki Monalisa.' She is back in the spotlight now, after a video that shows her getting a makeover went viral online. In the video, Monalisa is seen in a vibrant red outfit, getting her hair and makeup done by Shipra Makeover Beauty Salon. Watch the viral video below. ‘Maha Kumbh Ki Monalisa,’ Garland Seller Who Captivated the Internet With Her Dusky Skin Beauty Is Sent Back Home by Worried Father After Popularity Affects Sale (Watch Video).

Mahakumbh Viral Sensation Monalisa Bhosle Gets Makeover

