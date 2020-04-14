Mumbai Police Says 'O Corona Kabhi Mat Aana' , 'Stree' Shraddha Kapoor Agrees! (View Pic)

Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram Post (Photo Credits: Instagram)

If you are a frequent social media user, by now you must have known the amazing marketing strategies of the brands. Some of the official Twitter accounts are also doing amazing jobs when it comes to spreading COVID-19 awareness. Mumbai Police is definitely one of them. They are only upping their social media game with each post and netizens are in love with it. Their recent one is once again dedicated to coronavirus outbreak but in the Shraddha Kapoor starrer Bollywood film, 'Stree' way!

The actress shared the Instagram post by Mumbai Police. In this we can see a wall painted in red as 'O Corona, Kabhi Mat Aana' '#EverySTREEtSafe.' For the uninitiated, this is a popular dialogue and a scene shown in the horror comedy which says, 'O Stree, Kal Aana.' Shraddha wrote in her Instagram caption, "बिलकुल सही! Repost : The only mantra we need to keep #EverySTREEtSafe is not to venture out on the STREEts #TakingOnCorona #coronavirus #CoronavirusOutbreakindia #COVIDー19 #MumbaiPolice." Check out the post below.

Shraddha Kapoor's Post:

This is not the first time that Mumbai Police has used the Bollywood reference. Earlier, too, they have used in much creative ways. The recent one was about social distancing where they used Shah Rukh Khan's 'Main Hoon Na' reference. In fact, recently, Jaipur Police too used the "Masakali 2.0' disaster while spreading the message of social distancing. All we can say is, let them keep coming!