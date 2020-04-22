Karim Morani and His Daughters Shaza and Zoa to Donate Plasma to Help Those Battling Coronavirus

Karim Morani with his family (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It was not that long ago when the leading actors of Bollywood had put forth a request to all those who recovered from COVID-19 to donate blood and help those battling this deadly virus. Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan and many other celebrities and eminent personalities across fields had appealed to the Corona Warriors to come forward and donate blood to help those in critical condition. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had shared a tweet that read, “They can now donate their blood and plasma four weeks after recovery or post negative swab tests & contribute in the fight.” Now Karim Morani and his daughters Shaza and Zoa, who recently recovered from coronavirus, have reportedly decided to donate plasma to help those battling coronavirus. Ajay Devgn and Hrithik Roshan Urge COVID-19 Survivors to Donate Blood With an Aim to Fight the Pandemic (Read Tweets).

Chennai Express producer Karim Morani and his daughters Shaza and Zoa had being tested positive of COVID-19. The trio were admitted in different hospitals for treatment. And since they have been full recovered, the three have been discharged and are under self-isolation. In an interview to Mirror Online, Zoa Morani confirmed that this week they would be donating blood to the ones battling COVID-19. She was quoted as saying, “This weekend, we are going to be donating our blood. Apparently after 14 days once you tested negative, you can give your blood to other people because you have antibodies in your blood. It might help other people heal and recover.”

During the interview, Zoa Morani also revealed how she and her sister had different symptoms while there were none seen in her father. About it she was further quoted as saying, “While my father had no symptoms, my sister got a terrible headache and fever. I, on the other hand, had developed all these symptoms. I started getting cough and my eyes were hurting. I was also not being able to breathe properly as if something was stuck inside my chest.” Chennai Express Producer Karim Morani Is a COVID-19 Survivor, Daughter Zoa Pens a Heartwarming Instagram Post on His Return.

The authorities and frontline medical workers have constantly been reminding everyone to ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’. It is important to adhere to these guidelines and support the ones battling coronavirus.